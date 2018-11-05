Priyanka Chopra viert vrijgezellenfeest in Amsterdam en brengt haar beroemde schoonzus mee MVO

05 november 2018

06u48

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Priyanka Chopra heeft dit weekend haar vrijgezellenfeest gevierd in Amsterdam. Onder meer aanstaande schoonzus Sophie Turner was van de partij.

Op Instagram deelde de Quantico-actrice een aantal kiekjes van het gezelschap, dat onder meer een boottochtje door de grachten maakte. Tijdens een avondje in de stad maakten Priyanka en Sophie een filmpje waarop de Indiase de ‘Game Of Thrones’-ster op haar rug droeg. Ze noemden zichzelf in het bijschrift de ‘J-zussen’, een verwijzing naar hun verloofden: Priyanka gaat trouwen met Nick Jonas, Sophie zei eerder ‘ja’ tegen Joe Jonas. Samen met broer Kevin vormden de heren lange tijd boyband de Jonas Brothers.

De plaatjes uit Amsterdam vielen in de smaak bij collega-Hollywoodsterren. Halle Berry plaatste vijf hartjes onder een van de foto’s, Kelly Ripa voegde daar enkele zoen-emoji’s aan toe. Priyanka’s aanstaande schoonmoeder Denise Jonas grapte onder een post: “Gedraag je.”