Priyanka Chopra verrast Nick Jonas met een puppy MVO

27 november 2019

09u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Gezinsuitbreiding voor Priyanka Chopra en Nick Jonas. De actrice maakte haar man wakker door een Duitse herderpuppy op bed te laten springen, iets waar Nick totaal geen weet van had. Via Instagram laat de zanger weten dolblij te zijn met het hondje.

“Pri gaf me de beste verrassing ooit vanmorgen. Mag ik jullie voorstellen aan onze nieuwe pup Gino? Ik heb de hele dag al een glimlach op mijn gezicht en besef nu pas wat er gebeurd is. Dank je wel Priyanka,” aldus Nick, die al helemaal verliefd lijkt te zijn op de nieuwe aanwinst.

Priyanka had al een chihuahua Diana, die er al was voordat ze met Nick trouwde. Het viervoetertje heet haar nieuwe hondenbroer van harte welkom in de familie op haar eigen Instagram account. Ook Gino heeft intussen zijn eigen Instagram: @ginothegerman.