Prins Harry en Oprah bundelen krachten voor streamingdienst Apple TV+ TDS

10 april 2019

15u08

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De Britse prins Harry (34) werkt met voormalig talkshowkoningin Oprah Winfrey (65) aan een documentaireserie over geestelijke gezondheid. De reeks moet volgend jaar op de nieuwe streamingdienst van Apple verschijnen. “Ik ben enorm trots dat ik samen met Oprah mag werken”, laat de prins in een statement op Instagram weten.

Harry en Oprah werken al enkele maanden aan het programma. De serie gaat over psychische aandoeningen en geestelijk welzijn en moet kijkers inspireren om eerlijk met elkaar in gesprek te gaan als zij problemen hebben.

De prins en zijn broer William geven al jaren veel aandacht aan het onderwerp. Harry is zelf onder behandeling geweest bij een psychiater. Hij was depressief na de dood van zijn moeder en verkeerde op het randje van een zenuwinzinking. Harry vertelde eerder dat zijn eigen ervaringen drijfveer zijn om zich in te zetten voor meer aandacht voor geestelijke gezondheid.

Harry en Oprah zijn geen onbekenden van elkaar. Ze was vorig jaar ook aanwezig bij Harry’s huwelijk met Meghan Markle.