Prins Harry en Ed Sheeran samen in mysterieuze video MVO

10 oktober 2019

09u38 0 Celebrities De twee bekendste roodharigen van Groot-Brittannië, prins Harry en zanger Ed Sheeran, zijn een samenwerking aangegaan. Dat blijkt uit een mysterieuze video die Sussex Royal, het officiële account van Harry, zojuist op Instagram heeft geplaatst.

In het filmpje belt Ed Sheeran aan bij Harry, die de deur opendoet en Sheeran hartelijk welkom heet. “Alsof ik in de spiegel kijk”, grapt Harry terwijl hij de zanger de hand schudt. Dan gaat de video op zwart, met slechts de tekst: ‘morgen, 10 oktober’. Dat is intussen dus vandaag. De hashtag bij de post is #WMHD, dat staat voor World Mental Health Day. In een uur tijd is de twintig seconden durende video al bijna 700.000 keer bekeken. Mensen reageren uitzinnig.

Vandaag is de ‘internationale dag voor psychische gezondheid’, maar in Groot-Brittannië is er al de hele week aandacht voor het onderwerp. Zo waren Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan, zijn broer prins William en zijn vrouw Kate ook te horen in een video waarin een nieuwe campagne rond mentale gezondheid werd gelanceerd.

Prins Harry is vaker openhartig geweest over zijn eigen worstelingen. Zo vertelde hij in 2017 dat hij hulp had gezocht bij een psychiater voor het verwerken van de dood van zijn moeder, Lady Diana. Tijdens een reis onlangs in Zuid-Afrika vertelde hij dat hij soms niet uit zijn bed kan komen, omdat hij dan blijft malen over alle problemen in de wereld.