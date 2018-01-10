Potter-fans in de wolken over kleine cast-reünie op Golden Globes MVO

12u25 0 WB/YouTube/Picmonkey Emma Watson en Robert Pattinson Celebrities Acteurs Emma Watson en Robert Pattinson presenteerden samen een award op de Golden Globes van het voorbije weekend. Op zich niet opmerkelijk, maar voor fans van de Harry Potter-films was het een heuse belevenis.

Watson en Pattinson stonden niet meer samen op de set voor een Harry Potter-prent sinds 2005, maar fans zijn hen nog niet vergeten. Ze noemen de hereniging van de twee acteurs op de Golden Globes dan ook een kleine cast-reünie.

Pattinson werd na zijn kleine rol in de Harry Potter-reeks vooral bekend door de 'Twilight'-films. Watson acteerde onder andere in 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', 'Noah' en 'Beaty and the Beast'.

That feeling when Cedric and Hermione reunite on stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/w5KWu61z21 Nerdist(@ nerdist) link

damn Hermione and Cedric haven't looked this good since the Yule Ball #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/CrjTtb3j7h GirlOverThere(@ clementines_day) link

HERMIONE GRANGER AND CEDRIC DIGGORY THIS IS REAL pic.twitter.com/KJeMqU6ooI danielle(@ taronegertuns) link