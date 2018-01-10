Potter-fans in de wolken over kleine cast-reünie op Golden Globes
Watson en Pattinson stonden niet meer samen op de set voor een Harry Potter-prent sinds 2005, maar fans zijn hen nog niet vergeten. Ze noemen de hereniging van de twee acteurs op de Golden Globes dan ook een kleine cast-reünie.
Pattinson werd na zijn kleine rol in de Harry Potter-reeks vooral bekend door de 'Twilight'-films. Watson acteerde onder andere in 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', 'Noah' en 'Beaty and the Beast'.
That feeling when Cedric and Hermione reunite on stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/w5KWu61z21 link
damn Hermione and Cedric haven't looked this good since the Yule Ball #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/CrjTtb3j7h link
HERMIONE GRANGER AND CEDRIC DIGGORY THIS IS REAL pic.twitter.com/KJeMqU6ooI link
