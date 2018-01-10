Ga naar de mobiele website
Potter-fans in de wolken over kleine cast-reünie op Golden Globes

Emma Watson en Robert Pattinson
WB/YouTube/Picmonkey Emma Watson en Robert Pattinson
Celebrities Acteurs Emma Watson en Robert Pattinson presenteerden samen een award op de Golden Globes van het voorbije weekend. Op zich niet opmerkelijk, maar voor fans van de Harry Potter-films was het een heuse belevenis. 

Watson en Pattinson stonden niet meer samen op de set voor een Harry Potter-prent sinds 2005, maar fans zijn hen nog niet vergeten. Ze noemen de hereniging van de twee acteurs op de Golden Globes dan ook een kleine cast-reünie. 

Pattinson werd na zijn kleine rol in de Harry Potter-reeks vooral bekend door de 'Twilight'-films. Watson acteerde onder andere in 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', 'Noah' en 'Beaty and the Beast'. 

