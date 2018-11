Politie pakt Ross-'lookalike’ op

Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thanks for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer! pic.twitter.com/sUy5XyS4im

Blackpool Police(@ BlackpoolPolice)