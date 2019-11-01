Pink laat hart spreken over leven als moeder op tournee: “Er is een reden waarom anderen dit niet doen”

01 november 2019

Bron: Billboard 0 Celebrities Dat het ouderschap op zich al uitdagend genoeg is, kan iedere moeder of vader wellicht beamen. Laat staan dat er veel druk van faam en roem bij komt kijken, zoals bij Pink (40) het geval is. Tegen Billboard Magazine vertelt de populaire zangeres openhartig over de moeilijkheden waarmee ze te maken krijgt op tournee en de zware tol die het allemaal eist op haar dochter.

Volgens de ‘Walk Me Home’-zangeres, die op dit moment midden in haar ‘Beautiful Trauma World Tour’ zit, maken de vele reizen die naar overal in de wereld moet maken het opvoeden van haar 8-jarige dochter pakken moeilijker. Pink neemt haar dochter mee op tournee, maar dat eist een zware tol op zowel moeder als dochter. “Er zijn vaak momenten geweest waarop ik in een hoekje van de WC’s in de arena zat te huilen. Ik zei dan tegen mezelf: ‘er is een reden waarom vrouwen dit niet doen en er is een reden waarom moeders dit niet doen.’ En dat is omdat het op sommige momenten gewoon onmogelijk is.”

Dochter Willow zou het de laatste maanden erg moeilijk hebben met de overvolle agenda van haar moeder. “De laatste tijd heeft Willow er echt genoeg van. Ze wil naar huis om te kunnen BMX’en, naar het zwemteam te kunnen en om gymnastiek te kunnen doen. Eigenlijk alles wat elke 8-jarige wil doen”, zegt de zangeres. “Ze bleef mij vragen om naar huis te gaan. En toen wist ik: vanaf hier en nu zal het veranderen.” Pink zou nu overwegen om een vaste show in Las Vegas op poten te zetten, zoals ook Lady Gaga en Céline Dion deden. Zo zou ze steeds op dezelfde locatie verblijven, en haar dochter veel meer rust kunnen bieden. “Denk aan de show die ik in Vegas zou kunnen geven”, besluit Pink.