Pink is weer thuis, maar moet voorlopig rusten TK

08 augustus 2018

10u52

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Zangeres Pink is uit het ziekenhuis ontslagen, maar voorlopig zet ze haar Australische tournee nog niet voort. De show van morgen gaat niet door, wat betekent dat ze pas zaterdag weer op het podium staat. De Amerikaanse moet eerst weer op krachten komen, zo vertelt ze in een update op Instagram.

"Ten eerste wil ik iedereen bedanken voor alle beterschapwensen", begint Pink. Zondag werd ze opgenomen in het ziekenhuis in Sydney vanwege uitdrogingsverschijnselen en een flinke buikgriep. Maandag wilde ze weer optreden, maar het concert werd op het laatste moment toch geannuleerd.

"We waren absoluut van plan om de show door te laten gaan, maar ongeveer twintig minuten voor de soundcheck ben ik naar het ziekenhuis gebracht met ondraaglijke pijn", zo vertelt ze. "Dat was de reden voor de late annulering. Daar kon niemand iets aan doen en dat was uiteraard niet gepland."

Gisteren mocht Pink weer naar huis, en voorlopig moet ze het op doktersadvies rustig aan doen. "Jullie weten hoe fysiek mijn shows zijn, en dat ik niet alleen voor de microfoon sta en zing", zegt Pink, die haar excuses aanbiedt aan de fans die ze weer moet teleurstellen. "Ik moet in goede conditie zijn om te kunnen optreden. Jullie verdienen een volwaardige show en mij op mijn best."

De vier gecancelde shows worden eind deze maand en volgende maand ingehaald.