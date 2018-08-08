Pink is weer thuis, maar moet voorlopig rusten
"Ten eerste wil ik iedereen bedanken voor alle beterschapwensen", begint Pink. Zondag werd ze opgenomen in het ziekenhuis in Sydney vanwege uitdrogingsverschijnselen en een flinke buikgriep. Maandag wilde ze weer optreden, maar het concert werd op het laatste moment toch geannuleerd.
"We waren absoluut van plan om de show door te laten gaan, maar ongeveer twintig minuten voor de soundcheck ben ik naar het ziekenhuis gebracht met ondraaglijke pijn", zo vertelt ze. "Dat was de reden voor de late annulering. Daar kon niemand iets aan doen en dat was uiteraard niet gepland."
Gisteren mocht Pink weer naar huis, en voorlopig moet ze het op doktersadvies rustig aan doen. "Jullie weten hoe fysiek mijn shows zijn, en dat ik niet alleen voor de microfoon sta en zing", zegt Pink, die haar excuses aanbiedt aan de fans die ze weer moet teleurstellen. "Ik moet in goede conditie zijn om te kunnen optreden. Jullie verdienen een volwaardige show en mij op mijn best."
De vier gecancelde shows worden eind deze maand en volgende maand ingehaald.
Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best. Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids. That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling. My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love. Pink I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids.
