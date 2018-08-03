Pink haalt scherp uit naar 'parasietpaparazzi'
"Wat deze parasietpaparazzi niet laten zien is dat ik twee dagen achter elkaar naar de dokter ben geweest, antibiotica, steroïden, neusspray, keelspray, meer steroïden, een gillende baby midden in de nacht", somt Pink op Instagram op. Ze plaatste er een foto van de headline bij. "Je kunt hiervan denken wat je wilt, het is jouw recht, maar ik heb nog nooit in mijn hele leven iemand misleidt."
Volgens Pink stond haar vrije dag al sinds het begin van haar tournee vast. Ook benadrukt ze dat ze nooit zomaar een show zou afzeggen en dat ze haast een onberispelijke staat heeft wat betreft het door laten gaan van concerten. "Deze sneer is ongelooflijk en doet me verlangen naar een mooiere wereld. Ik doe ongelooflijk mijn best, en je kunt dat geloven of niet."
Justin Timberlake
Pink maakte donderdag bekend dat haar optreden in Sydney niet doorgaat omdat ze last heeft van een infectie aan de luchtwegen. De show wordt op een later moment ingehaald.
De zangeres krijgt op Instagram veel steun van fans. Ook Justin Timberlake, die in het verleden samen toerde met Pink, pakte zijn mobieltje erbij om te reageren. "Ik kan jullie vertellen dat niemand anders dan deze vrouw harder werkt, authentiek en getalenteerd is, en dankbaar is voor haar plek op het podium en voor haar fans", schreef hij.
I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.
