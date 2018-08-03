Pink haalt scherp uit naar 'parasietpaparazzi' TDS

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Pink heeft via sociale media hard uitgehaald naar tabloids die haar onder vuur namen omdat ze lekker een dagje naar het strand ging, terwijl ze een dag eerder een concert cancelde vanwege ziekte. Volgens de zangeres ziet haar leven er helemaal niet zo rooskleurig uit.

"Wat deze parasietpaparazzi niet laten zien is dat ik twee dagen achter elkaar naar de dokter ben geweest, antibiotica, steroïden, neusspray, keelspray, meer steroïden, een gillende baby midden in de nacht", somt Pink op Instagram op. Ze plaatste er een foto van de headline bij. "Je kunt hiervan denken wat je wilt, het is jouw recht, maar ik heb nog nooit in mijn hele leven iemand misleidt."

Volgens Pink stond haar vrije dag al sinds het begin van haar tournee vast. Ook benadrukt ze dat ze nooit zomaar een show zou afzeggen en dat ze haast een onberispelijke staat heeft wat betreft het door laten gaan van concerten. "Deze sneer is ongelooflijk en doet me verlangen naar een mooiere wereld. Ik doe ongelooflijk mijn best, en je kunt dat geloven of niet."

Justin Timberlake

Pink maakte donderdag bekend dat haar optreden in Sydney niet doorgaat omdat ze last heeft van een infectie aan de luchtwegen. De show wordt op een later moment ingehaald.

De zangeres krijgt op Instagram veel steun van fans. Ook Justin Timberlake, die in het verleden samen toerde met Pink, pakte zijn mobieltje erbij om te reageren. "Ik kan jullie vertellen dat niemand anders dan deze vrouw harder werkt, authentiek en getalenteerd is, en dankbaar is voor haar plek op het podium en voor haar fans", schreef hij.