Pink geeft half miljoen dollar aan Australische brandweerlieden Redactie

05 januari 2020

09u05

Bron: AD.nl 2 Celebrities Pink heeft 500.000 dollar gedoneerd aan de brandweerlieden die in Australië de bosbranden proberen te blussen. Op Twitter en Instagram maakte de zangeres haar donatie bekend. Ze riep haar volgers op ook geld te geven.

“Ik ben geschokt door wat er op dit moment in Australië gebeurt met de gruwelijke bosbranden," schreef Pink op sociale media. “Ik stel 500.000 dollar beschikbaar voor de lokale brandweerlieden die zo hard aan het front vechten."



Op Instagram plaatste de zangeres niet veel later een lijstje met de gegevens van een aantal organisaties die zich inzetten voor de brandweerlieden in Australië.



Pink is niet de enige beroemdheid die haar volgers heeft opgeroepen de brandweerlieden te steunen. Comedian Celeste Barber heeft al meer dan 9 miljoen dollar opgehaald.