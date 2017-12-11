Pijnlijk en gemeen: Queens of the Stone Age-frontman schopt fotografe in het gezicht
In een filmpje dat de vrouw op haar Instagram postte, is te zien dat Josh vanuit het niets een schop geeft richting een persoon die vooraan staat bij het concert van de band. Dat bleek dus Lauren te zijn, die zich in haar post hardop afvroeg: "Wie doet zoiets?! Ik breng de rest van mijn avond op de eerste hulp door. Je wordt bedankt, Josh Homme!"
Via Twitter heeft Josh gereageerd op het voorval: "Tijdens ons optreden heb ik een aantal lampen en wat stukken van onze uitrusting omver geschopt. Vandaag hoorde ik dat ik ook de camera van fotografe Chelsea Lauren daarbij heb meegenomen. Dat was helemaal niet de bedoeling, ik zat gewoon in mijn flow en bied hiervoor dan ook mijn excuses aan. Ik zou niemand opzettelijk kwaad doen, terwijl die persoon aan het werk is tijdens onze show. Ik hoop dan ook dat ze mijn excuses aanvaardt."
Volgens Chelsea heeft niemand van de band persoonlijk contact met haar opgenomen. "Het was een enge bedoening daar. Op verschillende foto's die ik heb gemaakt, zie je dat Josh in zijn eigen gezicht heeft gesneden met een mes. Hierop keek hij me lachend aan. Daarna gaf hij mijn camera een harde trap, die vol in mijn gezicht kwam. Alcohol en drugs zijn geen excuses voor dergelijk gedrag. Ik had het recht om daar aanwezig te zijn en probeerde gewoon mijn job te doen. Ik was tijdens de show nog bang dat iemand van de band zou uitglijden, omdat er ijsblokjes op het podium werden gegooid... En toen werd ik zelf het slachtoffer. Ik houd niemand anders dan Josh Hamme verantwoordelijk voor wat er met mij is gebeurd."
Thank you everyone that has reached out with supportive messages. A small update, as I'm being flooded with questions: My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning. Here are three images. Two of them as Josh looked at me, smiled and then kicked me. The other one is later after he cut his own face with a knife. I was in the pit in tears - and he just stared at me smiling. Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job. I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself. KROQ has nothing to do with this and I will always support them. The irony is someone had thrown an ice cube on to the very slick catwalk before the QOTSA set. I was afraid that one of the band members might slip and hurt themselves so, when the lights went dark, I used my arm to wipe down the runway so nobody would hurt themselves. Thank you to @variety for their immediate concern and care with this matter. As of now, nobody from QOTSA has reached out to me. #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #JoshHomme
