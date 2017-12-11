Pijnlijk en gemeen: Queens of the Stone Age-frontman schopt fotografe in het gezicht MVO

Bron: ANP 0 Getty Images for KROQ Josh Homme van Queens of the Stone Age schopte een vrouw in het gezicht. Celebrities Concertfotografe Lauren Chelsea heeft een vervelende avond gehad toen ze aan het werk was bij een optreden van Queens Of The Stone Age in Los Angeles. Zanger Josh Homme trapte haar camera hard in haar gezicht. De fotografe meldt op Instagram dat ze een pijnlijke nek heeft, een gehavende wenkbrauw en last heeft van misselijkheid. Lauren heeft een nacht in het ziekenhuis moeten doorbrengen, aldus het blad Variety.

In een filmpje dat de vrouw op haar Instagram postte, is te zien dat Josh vanuit het niets een schop geeft richting een persoon die vooraan staat bij het concert van de band. Dat bleek dus Lauren te zijn, die zich in haar post hardop afvroeg: "Wie doet zoiets?! Ik breng de rest van mijn avond op de eerste hulp door. Je wordt bedankt, Josh Homme!"

Via Twitter heeft Josh gereageerd op het voorval: "Tijdens ons optreden heb ik een aantal lampen en wat stukken van onze uitrusting omver geschopt. Vandaag hoorde ik dat ik ook de camera van fotografe Chelsea Lauren daarbij heb meegenomen. Dat was helemaal niet de bedoeling, ik zat gewoon in mijn flow en bied hiervoor dan ook mijn excuses aan. Ik zou niemand opzettelijk kwaad doen, terwijl die persoon aan het werk is tijdens onze show. Ik hoop dan ook dat ze mijn excuses aanvaardt."

Volgens Chelsea heeft niemand van de band persoonlijk contact met haar opgenomen. "Het was een enge bedoening daar. Op verschillende foto's die ik heb gemaakt, zie je dat Josh in zijn eigen gezicht heeft gesneden met een mes. Hierop keek hij me lachend aan. Daarna gaf hij mijn camera een harde trap, die vol in mijn gezicht kwam. Alcohol en drugs zijn geen excuses voor dergelijk gedrag. Ik had het recht om daar aanwezig te zijn en probeerde gewoon mijn job te doen. Ik was tijdens de show nog bang dat iemand van de band zou uitglijden, omdat er ijsblokjes op het podium werden gegooid... En toen werd ik zelf het slachtoffer. Ik houd niemand anders dan Josh Hamme verantwoordelijk voor wat er met mij is gebeurd."

Thanks to @joshhomme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!? #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #qotsafamily #concertphotography #musicphotographer Een foto die is geplaatst door Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) op 10 dec 2017 om 08:38 CET