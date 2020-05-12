Paris Jackson zet zelf tattoo op kleine teen BDB

12 mei 2020

21u50

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De één ruimt een kast op, de ander gaat in de tuin aan de slag en Paris Jackson (22) zet tijdens de thuisquarantaine zelf een nieuwe tatoeage op haar lichaam. Op Instagram laat de dochter van Michael Jackson zien hoe ze dat doet.

Paris gaat met een professionele naald en handschoentjes te werk, zo is te zien op de beelden die ze dinsdag via haar sociale media deelt. De 22-jarige zit gehurkt met haar knie omhoog terwijl ze een kronkelend design op haar kleine teen vereeuwigt.

In maart ging Paris nog naar een tattooshop, meldt Page Six. Ze liet toen naar aanleiding van een quote uit ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in elfentaal een zinnetje tatoeëren dat zich vertaalt als "een licht dat uit de schaduw zal komen”.