Paris Hilton viert Valentijnsweekend met nieuw lief MVO

17 februari 2020

09u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Natuurlijk viert Paris Hilton niet één dag, maar een heel weekend de liefde met haar Valentijn. De gelukkige man in kwestie is Carter Reum, met wie de socialite naar verluidt sinds december 2019 samen is. Hilton deelde een foto van zichzelf met haar nieuwe liefde op Instagram, met daarbij de tekst: “Mijn Valentijn”.

Reum stak zijn liefde voor Hilton niet bepaald onder stoelen of banken en verraste haar bij afwezigheid thuis met grote boeketten rozen. Kort daarna stapte de realityster in een privéjet richting Montana om bij haar geliefde te zijn. Ook in het vliegtuig stonden meerdere bossen rozen, zo liet Paris via Instagram Stories zien.

En omdat ze vandaag jarig is, had Carter bij aankomst in Montana ook nog een roze taart in de vorm van een stilettohak voor Paris laten bezorgen. De twee konden bij het vervroegde verjaardagsfeestje volgens aanwezigen nauwelijks van elkaar afblijven en straalden van verliefdheid.