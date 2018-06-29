Panic! at the Disco begint non-profit mensenrechtenorganisatie

Panic! At The Disco zanger Brendon Urie.
AFP Panic! At The Disco zanger Brendon Urie.
Celebrities Brendon Urie van Panic! at the Disco heeft een non-profit mensenrechtenorganisatie opgericht. De muzikant maakte de oprichting van de Highest Hopes Foundation donderdag via Twitter bekend.

"Iedere dag laten jullie mij kracht, moed en motivatie zien, en ik wil laten jullie laten weten dat ik alle mooie dingen die jullie in de wereld doen zie. Dat gezegd zijnde wil ik deelnemen aan de strijd voor diegenen die niet voor zichzelf kunnen vechten. Ik presenteer vandaag de Highest Hopes foundation, opgericht om andere non-profit mensenrechtenorganisaties te ondersteunen. Dit is voor iedereen die lijdt onder discriminatie of mishandeling omwille van geslacht, ras, religie, seksuele voorkeur + genderidentiteit", schrijft Brendon Urie op zijn website.

Hij vervolgt dat hij een dollar van iedere ticket dat op zijn 'Pray For The Wicked' tour wordt verkocht, aan zijn goede doel zal doneren.

Panic! At the Disco begon als band in 2005, maar nu is alleen Brendon Urie nog over.

