Pamela Anderson stiekem getrouwd met jeugdliefde BDB

21 januari 2020

19u22

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Pamela Anderson (52) is in het geheim getrouwd met filmproducent en jeugdliefde Jon Peters. Dat meldt The Hollywood Reporter. Het koppel zou elkaar maandag het jawoord hebben gegeven tijdens een privéceremonie in Malibu.

Het kersverse bruidspaar had meer dan dertig jaar geleden al een relatie nadat ze elkaar ontmoet hadden in de Playboy Mansion. De twee kwamen enkele maanden geleden weer bij elkaar, maar hielden hun relatie geheim. Dat het koppel nu zo snel in het huwelijksbootje stapt, is opmerkelijk.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Het nieuwe liefdesgeluk zorgt voor een ommekeer in het privéleven van Anderson. Vorig jaar liep haar relatie met de Franse voetballer Adil Rami nog op de klippen. “Het is pijnlijk om het te accepteren, maar de voorbije twee jaar van mijn leven zijn een grote leugen geweest”, vertelde de actrice toen in een interview. “Ik geloofde dat we écht verliefd waren, maar de voorbije dagen heb ik geschokt moeten vaststellen dat hij een dubbelleven leidt en mij meermaals bedrogen heeft. Hij is een monster. Ik ben blij dat ik de waarheid ken, maar ze doet verdomd pijn. Ik denk niet dat ik makkelijk zal herstellen van deze klap.”

Maar Anderson vond dus blijkbaar troost in de armen van haar jeugdliefde. De Baywatch-babe is nu voor de vijfde keer getrouwd en stapte eerder al in het huwelijksbootje met Tommy Lee, zanger Kid Rock en twee keer met Rick Salomon. Ook Peters is al vier keer eerder getrouwd.