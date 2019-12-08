Ozzy Osbourne looft 25.000 dollar uit voor tip die leidt naar gestolen instrumenten Redactie

08 december 2019

12u32

Ozzy Osbourne wil heel graag dat de dieven worden gepakt die instrumenten hebben gestolen van een muziekschool in Hollywood. De rocker heeft een beloning van 25.000 dollar (ongeveer 22.000 euro) uitgeloofd voor de gouden tip om de daders te pakken. Dat laat hij weten via Instagram.

De zaak gaat Ozzy persoonlijk aan het hart, omdat de Musonia School Of Music werd opgericht door Delores, de moeder van zijn goede vriend en oud-gitarist Randy Rhoads. Randy, die in 1982 overleed, gaf er ook les en een van de instrumenten die werd gejat was zijn allereerste elektrische gitaar. "Na zijn dood 37 jaar geleden werd de school een soort bedevaartsoord voor zijn fans van over de hele wereld. Het is een plek waarin het hart van de familie Rhoads zit en Randy's leven wordt gedeeld", schrijft de 71-jarige zanger.

(lees verder onder de foto)

Ozzy vindt het dan ook vreselijk dat dieven hebben toegeslagen en naast de gitaar ook onder meer een trompet en versterkers meenamen. "Ik ben er kapot van dat deze gekoesterde en persoonlijke herinneringen aan Randy en Delores zijn weggehaald bij de familie en daarom heb ik besloten om persoonlijk een beloning van 25.000 dollar te loven voor de gouden tip die leidt tot de arrestatie en een veroordeling en/of de terugkeer van alle gestolen objecten.”