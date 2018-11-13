OVERZICHT. Celebrity’s meten schade op na verwoestende bosbranden TDS

13 november 2018

11u04 64 Celebrities De lijst van sterren die getroffen worden door de bosbranden in Californië wordt steeds langer. Net als duizenden anderen zijn velen moeten vluchten voor de vernietigende vlammen. Voor anderen is die hoop reeds vervlogen: zij zagen hoe hun hele hebben en houden met de grond gelijk werd gemaakt. Een overzicht.

De voorlopige balans van de bosbranden in Californië is heftig: er zijn al 44 doden, meer dan 50.000 mensen hebben hun woning moeten verlaten en minstens 7.100 woningen en gebouwen zijn door de vlammen verwoest.

Gerard Butler

Door de gigantische bosbranden in Californië is ook het huis van acteur Gerard Butler, bekend van onder meer ‘ The Phantom of the Opera’ en ‘300', afgebrand. De branden, die door de bewoners ‘Camp Fire’ worden genoemd, hebben doorgezet naar Malibu, waar ook het huis van Butler staat. Butler zelf noemt de situatie ‘hartverscheurend’, maar zegt geïnspireerd te zijn door de moed van de brandweermannen die proberen het vuur te blussen.

Terneergeslagen wandelt hij door zijn straat en filmt hij wat er is overgebleven van de huizen na de verwoestende brand. “Vanaf hier is alles weggevaagd", vertelt hij aangeslagen.

Caitlyn Jenner

Het huis van Caitlyn Jenner is dan toch niet verloren gegaan, hoewel dat eerst werd gedacht. De woning, waar haar realityserie ‘I Am Cait’ zich deels afspeelde, bevindt zich op de top van een heuvel met uitzicht op het strand van Malibu. Caitlyn woont sinds 2015 in Malibu en had eerder ook al te maken met natuurrampen. Vorig jaar begaf haar dak het tijdens een grote storm.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian heeft haar huis moeten verlaten. De realityster heeft een huis in Calabasas, een plaats ten noordwesten van Los Angeles. Ze plaatste op Instagram een filmpje van de brand dat zij maakte vanuit een vliegtuig. In de begeleidende tekst stelde de ster dat zij halsoverkop haar huis moest verlaten.

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 Kim Kardashian West(@ KimKardashian) link

Kim bleef echter niet bij de pakken zitten. Samen met haar echtgenoot Kanye huurde ze privébrandweermannen in om de bosbranden in hun buurt, Hidden Hills, te laten blussen. Omdat de twee in een cul-de-sac wonen, vroegen ze of de mannen meteen ook de huizen van hun directe buren veilig konden stellen. Dit omdat er anders een domino-effect zou ontstaan door de ligging van de huizen en alles in vlammen zou opgaan.

De miljoenenvilla van de familie West werd gered, evenals die van hun buren. Ten tijde van de brand zochten de Kim, Kanye, hun kinderen en de overige Kardashians hun toevlucht in een nabijgelegen hotel.

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close ye(@ kanyewest) link

De rest van de Kardashians/Jenners

Kim is niet de enige Kardashian die moest vluchten. Ook Kourtney en halfzus Kylie Jenner moesten veiligere oorden opzoeken. Khloe Kardashian heeft dan weer haar steentje bijgedragen aan het helpen doven van de bosbranden in Californië door spullen te kopen die de brandweer kan gebruiken. De realityster liet op haar Instagram story zien dat ze in de supermarkt liep om boodschappen te doen voor de honderden brandweermannen die de branden proberen te blussen. “Doe gewoon wat je kan, zelfs al is het één fles water, of oogdruppels, of een granenreep. Ik weet dat ze het kunnen waarderen,” vertelde ze haar fans.

my heart is with you, Thousand Oaks 💔 pic.twitter.com/QoGg3kLGrT Kylie Jenner(@ KylieJenner) link

Alyssa Milano

Ook actrice Alyssa Milano, vooral bekend door haar rol in ‘Charmed’, liet via sociale media weten dat zij haar huis moest verlaten. “Ik heb alleen mijn kinderen, honden en Dr. Martens-laarzen kunnen meenemen”, schrijft ze. “De paarden worden geëvacueerd door mijn trainer. Echtgenoot zit in New York.”

Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern.



To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country. Alyssa Milano(@ Alyssa_Milano) link

This #SaturdayMorning I’m waiting to hear the fate of my home. They won’t let us in the area. Thank you for all your well wishes.



There are no words for this kind of devastation. I’m so sorry and my heart is with each of those who are impacted by this awful disaster. Alyssa Milano(@ Alyssa_Milano) link

UPDATE: Still evacuated. We’ve been under mandatory evacuation since Thurs. We’re safe. House is still in jeopardy. Still no power. Still dealing with flare-ups.



I’m going to rally tonight to receive the @ACLU Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award at the #BillOfRights dinner. Alyssa Milano(@ Alyssa_Milano) link

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, die ook in Malibu woont, laat op Twitter weten dat zij van geluk mag spreken. Hoewel haar woning volledig werd verwoest, zijn al haar huisdieren en haar vriend, Liam Hemsworth, veilig. De zangeres deelt via haar profiel ook een link waar mensen kunnen doneren voor de slachtoffers. "Mijn huis is er niet meer, maar de herinneringen die ik daar met mijn familie en vrienden deel blijven voor altijd bij me. Ik ben dankbaar voor alles dat ik nog over heb. Ik stuur al mijn liefde en dankbaarheid naar de brandweerlieden en politiemensen van Los Angeles”, schrijft ze.

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet....

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley Miley Ray Cyrus(@ MileyCyrus) link

Liam en zijn broer Luke bezochten het weggevaagde huis om te kijken wat er nog van over was na de brand. De broers droegen mondkapjes in verband met de giftige stoffen die vrijkomen uit de brandlucht. Inmiddels zijn ruim 177 huizen in de streek verwoest door de brand.

Cher

Ook Cher kan amper het hoofd koel houden. “Het vuur is dichtbij. Ik ben bang”, zei Cher op Twitter. “Ik maak mij zorgen over mijn huis maar ik kan niets doen.”

I’m worried about my house🔥, but there is nothing I can do.

Friends houses have burned🙏🏻

I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972😭 Cher(@ cher) link

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts heeft met haar gezin hun huis verlaten. Maar waar Gerard Butler en Robin Thicke hun huizen in vlammen zagen opgaan, is dat voor Julia vooralsnog niet het geval. Het pand staat nog overeind, maar het gevaar is nog niet geweken. Het vuur woedt al sinds donderdagmiddag en heeft voor veel schade gezorgd.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga heeft haar woning moeten verlaten. Op Twitter schreef ze dat ze “denkt aan iedereen die lijdt onder deze vreselijke branden, en rouwt om het verlies van hun huizen of geliefden. Ik zit mij hier samen met jullie af te vragen of mijn huis ook in vlammen zal opgaan. Alles wat we kunnen doen is samen bidden voor elkaar”.

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. Lady Gaga(@ ladygaga) link

All residents in Malibu have been told to evacuate due to the uncontrollable #WoolseyFire, @ladygaga is one of them. Praying for everyone‘s safety! pic.twitter.com/zWMtuBauJl Lady Gaga 96(@ gagamonster96) link

Robin Thicke

Het huis van zanger Robin Thicke is tot de grond toe afgebrand in de bosbranden. Thicke, zijn zwangere vriendin April Love Geary en hun kinderen wisten nog net te ontsnappen aan de vuurzee. Bij hun terugkeer ontdekten ze dat de bungalow, die 2,3 miljoen euro waard was, compleet was verzwolgen door de bosbranden. Geary deelde een foto van de resten van het huis op Instagram. “Ik ben zo verdrietig, maar zo dankbaar dat we veilig zijn. Ik bid voor iedereen in Malibu, onze stad gaat in vlammen op,” schreef ze onder de foto.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) op 11 nov 2018 om 21:47 CET

Will Smith

Will Smith werd door zijn angstige dochter Willow opgedragen om te gaan kijken hoe ver de vlammenzee verwijderd is van hun villa. “Het is erg eng. We zijn bereid te evacueren zodra we het advies krijgen. Als je in de evacuatiezone zit, ga nu”, waarschuwde de acteur op Instagram.

Guillermo Del Toro

Ook regisseur Guillermo Del Toro werd getroffen. Hij maakte zich op Twitter zorgen om zijn grote collectie van verzamelde filmmemorabilia. “Maar het geschenk van het leven blijft”, klinkt het.

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. Guillermo del Toro(@ RealGDT) link

Iggy Azalea

Australisch rapper Iggy Azalea is ondertussen “serieus angstig” door alle branden. Ze laat via Twitter wel weten dat haar woning gespaard is gebleven. “Ik ben zo dankbaar dat ik een huis heb waar ik vandaag naar kan terugkeren”, schrijft ze.

My house is safe guys, thanks for everyone who sent me updates yesterday on the fire.

Feeling very thankful to have a home to go back to today. 🙏 IGGY AZALEA(@ IGGYAZALEA) link

Orlando Bloom

Acteur Orlando Bloom liet via Instagram weten dat hij zijn woning heeft verlaten. “Dit is mijn straat sinds twee uur geleden”, schrijft hij bij een foto van de vlammenzee. “Ik bid voor de veiligheid van mijn familie, en ben dankbaar voor onze dappere brandweermannen.”

Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson, de regisseur van onder andere de Marvel-film ‘Doctor Strange’, zag zijn huis in vlammen opgaan. Via de sociale media deelde hij heftige beelden van de schade.

A friend drove to my home while it was smoldering and took this mesmerizing pic. The interior is cooked but the sole fireman needs to ensure that other homes in my neighborhood don’t catch fire.



Thank God and this firefighter, they didn’t. pic.twitter.com/lXhTZQvYsq Scott Derrickson(@ scottderrickson) link

Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved. 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/5i4InDTs8S Scott Derrickson(@ scottderrickson) link

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty, actrice uit ‘Charmed’ en ‘90210', heeft geluk gehad. Ze laat via de sociale media weten dat haar huis niet werd getroffen door de vuurzee. Het huis van een van haar beste vrienden werd echter wel volledig verwoest.

Neil Young

Bij de bosbranden in Californië zijn ook enkele rockers, onder wie Neil Young, hun huizen verloren. Neil Young wijst voor het verlies van zijn huis de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump met de vinger, omdat die volgens de Canadees te weinig doet in verband met klimaatsverandering.

Ook frontman Fred Durst van Limp Bizkit is zijn huis kwijtgeraakt. Zijn collega Wes Borland is apparatuur, waaronder gitaren en versterkers, in een brandende woning kwijtgespeeld.

Pierce Brosnan

Vluchten voor het vuur: ook Pierce Brosnan, bekend als James Bond-acteur, kan ervan meespreken. Hij werd samen met zijn gezin geevacueerd en naar een veiligere plaats gebracht. De acteur laat het echter niet aan zijn hart komen: hij werd gisterenavond immers gespot in de biscoop.

Rainn Wilson

Het huis van acteur Rainn Wilson, voornamelijk bekend door zijn rol als Dwight Schrute in de Amerikaanse comedyserie ‘The Office’, leek eerst volledig verwoest. Maar toen hij terug een kijkje ging nemen bleek het tegendeel gelukkig waar: het vuur bleef als bij wonder net ver genoeg van zijn woning.

My house is in that. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/dNLhcpiD38 RainnWilson(@ rainnwilson) link

Thank for your Twitter love. We are safe and sound (oversees), our animals were rescued and our house (barely) spared. The fire roared down the creek bed behind our house and missed it by a dozen yards! pic.twitter.com/pHkkqFHuIH RainnWilson(@ rainnwilson) link