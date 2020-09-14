Overnacht eens bij ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’: beroemd huis uit hitserie opent deuren voor gasten TDS

14 september 2020

07u16

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Fans van ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ kunnen een bijzondere overnachting boeken in Los Angeles. Om het 30-jarige jubileum van de hitserie te vieren, is het landgoed waarin de show zich afspeelde komende maand een aantal nachten te huur.

Alhoewel het huis in werkelijkheid alleen werd gebruikt voor buitenopnames, is de megavilla voor de gelegenheid helemaal in stijl gebracht van de hitcomedy uit de jaren 90. Er zijn verschillende rekwisieten uit de show te zien zoals de pettencollectie van Will en zijn schooluniform. Aan de muren hangen verschillende kunstwerken met de sitcom als thema.

Will Smith (51) kondigde de actie, een samenwerking met Airbnb, zondag aan op Instagram. Op de site van het verhuurplatform staat de woning aangeboden in een advertentie die is geschreven vanuit zijn personage Will, die vanuit een achterbuurt in Philadelphia bij zijn oom en tante in poepchic Bel-Air terechtkwam.

“Als dit je bekend voorkomt, is dat omdat het nog net zo fly is als toen ik er de eerste keer aankwam. En deze keer krijg jij de sleutel en heb je mijn vleugel van de villa helemaal voor jezelf. Maar van mijn sneakercollectie blijf je af, oké?”, staat in de advertentie voor het onderkomen, dat één slaapkamer en badkamer betreft en voor de gelegenheid 30 dollar per nacht kost. De opbrengst van de jubileumactie gaat naar een goed doel.

