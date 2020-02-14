Orlando Bloom spelt naam zoon verkeerd in tattoo SDE

14 februari 2020

17u50

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Orlando Bloom (43) wilde zijn zoontje Flynn (9) eren via een nieuwe tatoeage op zijn arm, maar helaas sloop er een foutje in de nieuwe lichaamsversiering. De acteur en zijn tattoo-artist hebben inmiddels laten weten dat de misstap snel hersteld zal worden.

Op de arm van Orlando moesten de naam, geboortedatum en -tijdstip van Flynn in Morsecode staan. Nadat de acteur het resultaat trots had gedeeld op Instagram, wees een volger hem echter op een fout. "Als daar Flynn moet staan, dan is er iets niet goed gegaan", klonk het. In het ontwerp was namelijk een puntje verloren gegaan, waardoor er nu Frynn stond in plaats van Flynn.



Tatoeëerder Balazs Bercsenyi deelde een foto van zichzelf met Bloom, en schreef daarbij: "Een prachtig eerbetoon van Orlando Bloom aan zijn zoon. En ja, er ontbreekt een puntje, we weten het, en het wordt gefixt."