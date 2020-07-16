Orlando Bloom doodongerust om vermist hondje: “Mijn hart breekt” MVO

16 juli 2020

07u10

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Orlando Bloom heeft via Instagram om hulp gevraagd. Het hondje van de acteur en zijn verloofde Katy Perry, Mighty, is vermist geraakt in Montecito, Californië. Bloom postte een aantal foto’s van de poedel online, met daarbij de boodschap dat het dier een microchip heeft en een halsband draagt waarop een telefoonnummer staat.

“Mighty is weg. Als iemand hem vindt, breng hem dan naar de dichtstbijzijnde dierenarts, een asiel of het politiebureau, zodat hij zo snel mogelijk terug kan komen naar ons. Ik smeek iedereen om me alleen maar informatie te sturen waar we iets aan hebben, want mijn hart breekt er al van dat hij vermist is. Geen grappen nu, alsjeblieft,” aldus Orlando.

Bloom en Perry hebben nog een poedeltje, Nugget, die er bijna hetzelfde uitziet als de vermiste Mighty. De viervoeters zijn als kinderen voor stel.

De zwangere Katy heeft nog niet publiekelijk gereageerd op de vermissing van het beestje.