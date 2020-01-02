Opvallend: Post Malone laat joekel van tattoo op gezicht tatoeëren LV

02 januari 2020

20u10 5 Celebrities Liet Post Malone in een zatte bui een gigantische tattoo op zijn gezicht plaatsen? Hoewel de rapper al meerdere inkttekeningen op zijn gezicht heeft staan, is deze wel erg opvallend.

De 24-jarige rapper liet een tekening van een middeleeuwse handschoen en wapen op de zijkant van zijn hoofd plaatsen. Het is slechts één van de zovelen, maar op z'n minst wel de opvallendste. Hij onthulde de tattoo tijdens zijn optreden op Times Square op nieuwjaarsavond. Tijdens datzelfde optreden donderde hij trouwens van het podium. Heel wat aanwezigen getuigen dat Post Malone ladderzat was. Liet hij in die zatte bui deze tattoo plaatsen?

Waarschijnlijk niet, want hij plaatste een selfie op Instagram met de tekst: “Fijn f**king nieuwjaar!” Ook zijn tattoo artist plaatste een kiekje van de tekening op Instagram.