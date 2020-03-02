Oprah Winfrey spreekt over balans en gaat hard onderuit op podium Redactie

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Oprah Winfrey's tournee over gezondheid kende gisteren in Los Angeles een wankel begin. De 66-jarige superster ging lelijk onderuit toen ze ironisch genoeg over balans sprak. Terwijl ze haar speech hield en over het podium liep, begon ze te wankelen. Ze hield er gelukkig niets aan over.

Op sociale media worden ondertussen beelden verspreid waarop de valpartij van Oprah Winfrey te zien is. “Mijn definitie van gezondheid?”, sprak ze in het filmpje. “Gezondheid betekent voor mij balans. En balans betekent dat niet alle dingen altijd goed gaan of dat je overal vrede mee hebt.” Op dat moment begon ze te wankelen en viel ze languit op het podium.

Het viel gelukkig allemaal mee. “Verkeerde schoenen”, riep ze al snel na haar val. De reacties van het aanwezige publiek gingen ook vrijwel meteen over van geschrokken kreten naar een bemoedigend applaus.

Het vervolg van haar speech deed Oprah op blote voeten. Ze grapte: “Het is leuk om te praten over balans en dan zelf te vallen.” Uiteindelijk kwam iemand haar makkelijkere schoenen brengen.