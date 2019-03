Oprah Winfrey krijgt kritiek van boze Jackson-fans

1995: @Oprah's father was ACCUSED of SEX ASSAULT.



Did Oprah rush to ACCUSER'S side & parade random victims to her show to build public support for the ACCUSER, against dad?



No. She called it $-motivated extortion. It was. Exactly like #LeavingNeverland.



Hypocrite! #MuteOprah pic.twitter.com/uMgF8lcSGq

TSCM(@ MJJRepository)