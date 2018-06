Oprah Winfrey krijgt eigen museumexpo: "Dit had ik nooit durven dromen"

For 25 seasons and 4,561 episodes, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” reflected and influenced American society.



Join us for an exploration of the life and impact of @Oprah Winfrey in our special exhibition, "Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture." #WatchingOprah pic.twitter.com/C7dq8hHSjr

Smithsonian NMAAHC(@ NMAAHC)