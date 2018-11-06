Ophef rond foto’s van graatmagere Bella Hadid: “Dit kan niet gezond zijn?” MVO

06 november 2018

07u19 0 Celebrities Model Bella Hadid (22) deed heel wat stof opwaaien toen ze enkele foto’s van zichzelf op Instagram postte. Op de kiekjes draagt ze enkel ondergoed en laarzen, waardoor het duidelijk wordt hoe mager ze is.

Haar ribben zijn duidelijk zichtbaar. Iets wat vele fans zorgen baart. “Je was zo mooi, Bella, wat is er gebeurd?” of “Dit is niet meer mooi, dit is gewoon eng en zorgwekkend”, klinken de reacties.

Bella wil er niets van weten. “Alle lichamen zijn anders”, zegt ze. “Ze reageren verschillend op training en een gezond dieet.”

Hadid postte de foto’s om de modeshow van Victoria’s Secret te promoten, waarvoor ze haar eerste outfits ging passen.