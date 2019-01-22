Ook 'Sex and the City'-icoon Carrie Bradshaw drinkt graag Belgisch pintje: Stella Artois strikt Sarah Jessica Parker Redactie

De Amerikaanse actrice Sarah Jessica Parker (53) is opnieuw in de huid gekropen van Carrie Bradshaw, de geliefde journaliste uit de megapopulaire televisieserie 'Sex and the City'. Fans die hoopten op nieuwe avonturen van Bradshaw en haar vriendinnen Miranda, Charlotte en Samantha, komen bedrogen uit. Al had Jessica Parker wel een leuke verrassing voor heel wat Belgen.

Jessica Parker kwam twee dagen geleden plots met de mededeling op de proppen dat haar ‘SATC’-karakter binnenkort terug zou keren. Gehint werd op een nieuwe film in de ‘Sex and the City’-filmreeks, waarvan de laatste in 2010 uitkwam. Vandaag wordt duidelijk dat de Hollywoodactrice zich heeft laten strikken voor een reclamecampagne van het Belgische biermerk Stella Artois, dat wordt gebrouwen in Leuven, maar naast cider ook flessen water produceert.

“Een geliefd personage bezocht. Kort en met een twist. Omdat, met dank aan Stella Artois, je goed kunt doen als je het gebruikelijke verandert”, aldus Jessica Parker bij de commercial van een paar seconden. Voor het biermerk werd de scène waarin Carrie Bradshaw door de straten van New York loopt en wordt verrast door een bus die door een plas water rijdt, overgedaan. Op de bus staat de zin te lezen ‘één fles is een maand schoon water'.

Ondanks het feit dat Carrie heel kort in beeld is, reageren haar fans lyrisch op haar comeback. “Die muziek! Mijn hart stopte even met kloppen”, roept iemand uit.

Hoe veel Stella Artois ervoor over had om Jessica Parker een rol in hun campagne te geven, is niet bekend. Het merk zegt sinds 2015 1,7 miljoen mensen in ontwikkelingslanden aan schoon water te hebben geholpen.