Ook Lady Gaga maakt foutje in nieuwe tatoeage SD

15 februari 2019

17u34

Ariana Grande is niet de enige die wel eens een foute tatoeage laat zetten: ook Lady Gaga bezondigde zich er op Valentijnsdag aan. Gelukkig voor haar kon de fout al snel hersteld worden.

Het leek een leuk idee: op je onderarm een stukje bladmuziek tatoeëren met daarop de noten G (sol), A (la), G en A. Alleen lieten fans al snel weten dat de notenbalk van Gaga een horizontale lijn miste: in plaats van vijf lijn had haar notenbalk er maar vier. De zangeres kon er wel mee lachen, en postte al snel een aangepaste versie van de tatoeage op Instagram. Ze schreef erbij: “Muziekcrisis verholpen. De vijfde lijn is terug. Sorry muziek!”

Naast de notenbalk liet Lady Gaga ook een reusachtige tatoeage op haar rug zetten. Langs haar ruggengraat loopt een roos, met daarnaast de woorden ‘La Vie En Rose’. Dat verwijst naar het nummer van Edith Piaf dat ze zingt in ‘A Star Is Born’.