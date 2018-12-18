Ook 50 Cent zet dit jaar zijn kerstboom (en die versiert hij met de schoenen van zijn ex) TDS

18 december 2018

18u11

Bron: Instagram 5 Celebrities Curtis James Jackson (43), beter bekend als 50 Cent, is er alweer in geslaagd alle aandacht naar zich toe te trekken. Hij pakt op de sociale media dan ook uit met een foto van zijn kerstboom, die op een wel héél bijzondere manier werd versierd: met de schoenen van zijn ex. “Tja, ik kon de kerstballen niet vinden”, schrijft de rapper droog bij zijn boom.

Geen zin in de traditionele kerstverlichting en bijhorende slingers? 50 Cent weet vast wat je bedoelt. Naar jaarlijkse gewoonte heeft ook de rapper een grote kerstboom gezet. Maar in tegenstelling tot de voorgaand jaren koos 50 cent dit keer niet bepaald voor doorsnee versieringen. Wel integendeel.

Op de foto zien we immers dat de kerstboom vol hangt met de schoenencollectie van zijn ex. Geen goedkope exemplaren overigens, want het gaat steevast om Louboutins. “Ik kon de kerstballen voor mijn boom niet vinden, dus gebruik ik maar de oude rommel van mijn ex”, schrijft de rapper laconiek bij de foto. “Tja, ze is moeten vertrekken met datgene waarmee ze is gekomen. LOL”

De muzikant staat er al langer om bekend steeds de meest bizarre of bedenkelijke zaken te delen via de sociale media. Zijn volgers lijken deze actie wel alvast te kunnen smaken: “50 Cent is de keizer van kleinzieligheid”, klinkt het in de commentaren. En ook: “Respect!”, of “Haha, dit is geweldig! 50 Cent is een held!”