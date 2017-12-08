Onze reporter in LA, Kristien Morato: Hollywood op de vlucht voor bosbranden MVO

11u10 0 Getty/Photo News/AFP Sterren ontvluchten Hollywood door bosbranden. Celebrities Los Angeles, Californië, wordt geplaagd door een reeks bosbranden die worden vortgestuwd door de wind. Daardoor zijn veel bewoners zich gedwongen hun huis te verlaten. Onder hen zijn er ook veel celebs, die hun landhuizen en villa's met pijn in het hart overlaten aan het lot.

Onze Hollywoodreporter ter plaatse, Kristien Gijbels Morato, heeft naar eigen zeggen gelukkig nog niet veel gezien van de branden. "Ik ben net terug uit New York. Maar ik heb natuurlijk wel gehoord dat er volop evacuaties aan de gang zijn," klinkt het. " De schade is het grootst in Bel Air, waar alle grote villa's staan en waar dus ook veel celebs wonen. Ik heb al gehoord dat het in sommige buurten al serieus begint te stinken. Er zijn daarnaast ook snelwegen afgezet omdat het vuur er te dicht in de buurt komt. Zelf denk ik dat ik eraan zal ontsnappen, want ik zit pal op Hollywood Boulevard. Er is wel een canyon in de buurt waar mensen vaak gaan hiken, Laurel Canyon, en als de brand op één of andere manier tot daar komt, zitten we misschien wel in de problemen."

Deze celebs werden ondertussen al geëvacueerd:

Paris Hilton moest haar huis verlaten, samen met al haar huisdieren, zo zegt ze zelf. Het was haar prioriteit om de dieren in veiligheid te brengen.

This wild fire in LA is terrifying!😭 My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6uYBUh1pjV Paris Hilton(@ ParisHilton) link

'Glee'-actrice Lea Michele mocht ook niet langer thuisblijven. Zij nam enkel haar kat mee en zocht onderdak bij haar stylist.

.@LeaMichele on Instagram Stories https://t.co/IeqiGAJ21x pic.twitter.com/quFucytVDu Lea Michele News(@ leamichelenews1) link

Praying for everyone in LA...grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.. ❤️ Lea Michele(@ LeaMichele) link

Chrissy Teigen en haar man John Legend zijn het huis al een tijdje uit. Chrissy was in een paniek over wat ze nu juist mee moest nemen en wat niet.

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award christine teigen(@ chrissyteigen) link

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. christine teigen(@ chrissyteigen) link

Lionel Richie zit vooral in met zijn familie, en verliet een concert in Las Vegas om hen te helpen met evacueren.

Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans... https://t.co/tRMXiPOqUp Lionel Richie(@ LionelRichie) link

Kourtney Kardashian zette enkele filmpjes van de branden op haar Instagram Stories.

Instagram Kourtney Kardashian zou graag helpen.

Instagram Kourtney Kardashian kan de brand in de verte al zien.

Ook haar zus Kim Kardashian stuurde een steunboodschap de wereld in.

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! Kim Kardashian West(@ KimKardashian) link

Zangeres Lana Del Rey zag de as neerdalen op haar auto, terwijl ze over de snelweg reed.

Ash is falling on my car on the 405 😁

Ventura county wildfires Lana Del Rey(@ LanaDelRey) link

Actrice Pauly Perrette, die de rol van Abby speelt in 'Navy NCIS', maakt zich zorgen om haar vrienden in het noorden van Hollywood, waar de serie wordt opgenomen.

Me and my #RescueDogs barely breathing here in Hollywood from the fires way up north where we shoot #NCIS My heart hurts for everyone there Pauley Perrette(@ PauleyP) link

Hondenfluisteraar Cesar Milan geeft dan weer tips voor de honderden mensen die hun huisdieren moeten meenemen naar een veilige plek.

If you and your pets need to evacuate, here are some tips on getting prepared, what to do and what to bring. Stay calm, prepared, and stay safe. #CreekFire #ThomasFire #RyeFire https://t.co/4jFF0u25rz Cesar Millan(@ cesarmillan) link

Lady Gaga zit veilig in Malibu, bij de kust van Califorië, maar laat de slachtoffers weten dat ze aan hen denkt.

Saying a prayer and sending loving thoughts to those suffering in California due to these horrible fires. No one deserves to lose their home, and during the holidays this is especially traumatic. Praying for you and that you find some peace and the flames settle. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eABzeROpVx Lady Gaga(@ ladygaga) link

Elizabeth Perkins had pas door hoe ernstig de branden waren, toen ze merkte dat de drukste snelweg van het land werd afgesloten.

If you want to know how bad the fires are in SoCal, they just shut down the 405. The busiest freeway in the country. At rush hour. Stay safe everyone! If you're asked to evacuate, listen and go. https://t.co/8hyHG5Zi4W Elizabeth Perkins(@ Elizbethperkins) link

'The Vampire Diaries'-actrice Victoria Justice kan amper nog ademen, zo zegt ze zelf.

The fire situation is awful here in LA. I can barely breathe the air quality is so bad. I’m praying that everyone is staying safe & taking necessary precautions🙏🏼 Victoria Justice(@ VictoriaJustice) link

Gwyneth Paltrows huis is één van de panden die binnenkort misschien in gevaar zullen komen. Voorlopig mag de actrice thuisblijven, maar ze postte alvast dit bericht.

May god bless and protect our beautiful state and the men and women fighting these fires #california Een foto die is geplaatst door Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) op 06 dec 2017 om 04:07 CET