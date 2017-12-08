Ga naar de mobiele website
Onze reporter in LA, Kristien Morato: Hollywood op de vlucht voor bosbranden

Sterren ontvluchten Hollywood door bosbranden.
Getty/Photo News/AFP Sterren ontvluchten Hollywood door bosbranden.
Celebrities Los Angeles, Californië, wordt geplaagd door een reeks bosbranden die worden vortgestuwd door de wind. Daardoor zijn veel bewoners zich gedwongen hun huis te verlaten. Onder hen zijn er ook veel celebs, die hun landhuizen en villa's met pijn in het hart overlaten aan het lot. 

Onze Hollywoodreporter ter plaatse, Kristien Gijbels Morato, heeft naar eigen zeggen gelukkig nog niet veel gezien van de branden. "Ik ben net terug uit New York. Maar ik heb natuurlijk wel gehoord dat er volop evacuaties aan de gang zijn," klinkt het. " De schade is het grootst in Bel Air, waar alle grote villa's staan en waar dus ook veel celebs wonen. Ik heb al gehoord dat het in sommige buurten al serieus begint te stinken. Er zijn daarnaast ook snelwegen afgezet omdat het vuur er te dicht in de buurt komt. Zelf denk ik dat ik eraan zal ontsnappen, want ik zit pal op Hollywood Boulevard. Er is wel een canyon in de buurt waar mensen vaak gaan hiken, Laurel Canyon, en als de brand op één of andere manier tot daar komt, zitten we misschien wel in de problemen."

Deze celebs werden ondertussen al geëvacueerd: 

Paris Hilton moest haar huis verlaten, samen met al haar huisdieren, zo zegt ze zelf. Het was haar prioriteit om de dieren in veiligheid te brengen. 

'Glee'-actrice Lea Michele mocht ook niet langer thuisblijven. Zij nam enkel haar kat mee en zocht onderdak bij haar stylist. 

Chrissy Teigen en haar man John Legend zijn het huis al een tijdje uit. Chrissy was in een paniek over wat ze nu juist mee moest nemen en wat niet. 

Lionel Richie zit vooral in met zijn familie, en verliet een concert in Las Vegas om hen te helpen met evacueren. 

Kourtney Kardashian zette enkele filmpjes van de branden op haar Instagram Stories.

Kourtney Kardashian zou graag helpen.
Instagram Kourtney Kardashian zou graag helpen.
Kourtney Kardashian kan de brand in de verte al zien.
Instagram Kourtney Kardashian kan de brand in de verte al zien.

Ook haar zus Kim Kardashian stuurde een steunboodschap de wereld in.

Zangeres Lana Del Rey zag de as neerdalen op haar auto, terwijl ze over de snelweg reed. 

Actrice Pauly Perrette, die de rol van Abby speelt in 'Navy NCIS', maakt zich zorgen om haar vrienden in het noorden van Hollywood, waar de serie wordt opgenomen.

Hondenfluisteraar Cesar Milan geeft dan weer tips voor de honderden mensen die hun huisdieren moeten meenemen naar een veilige plek. 

Lady Gaga zit veilig in Malibu, bij de kust van Califorië, maar laat de slachtoffers weten dat ze aan hen denkt. 

Elizabeth Perkins had pas door hoe ernstig de branden waren, toen ze merkte dat de drukste snelweg van het land werd afgesloten. 

'The Vampire Diaries'-actrice Victoria Justice kan amper nog ademen, zo zegt ze zelf. 

Gwyneth Paltrows huis is één van de panden die binnenkort misschien in gevaar zullen komen. Voorlopig mag de actrice thuisblijven, maar ze postte alvast dit bericht. 

May god bless and protect our beautiful state and the men and women fighting these fires #california

Een foto die is geplaatst door Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) op

