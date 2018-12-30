Ontroerend eindejaar: acteur Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson doet zijn moeder droomhuis cadeau TDS

30 december 2018

11u29

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Ata Johnson (70), de moeder van Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, heeft wel erg speciale feestdagen gehad dit jaar. Haar zoon doet haar namelijk een nieuw huis cadeau. Op Instagram deelde de acteur een filmpje waarin zijn moeder een kaart voorleest, waarin ze een ‘gouden ticket’ krijgt om haar nieuwe droomhuis zelf uit te kiezen.

Johnson plaatste bij het filmpje een lang onderschrift om zijn moeder te bedanken. “We woonden vroeger altijd in kleine appartementjes in het hele land. Het eerste echte huis waarin mijn ouders woonden kregen ze van mij in 1999. Ze scheidden 5 jaar later en zoals altijd in het leven, er gebeurden dingen en dingen werden moeizaam. Maar sinds toen heb ik er altijd voor gezorgd dat mijn vader en moeder alles hadden wat ze nodig hadden - huizen, auto’s, etc.”

Johnson’s moeder mag haar nieuwe optrekje kiezen op welke plek dan ook. Ze was tot tranen toe ontroerd.