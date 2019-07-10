Onthulling Bryan Cranston niet waar fans ‘Breaking Bad’ op gehoopt hadden SD

10 juli 2019

08u07

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Al een tijdje hintten acteurs Bryan Cranston (63) en Aaron Paul (39) op een hereniging, door foto’s van hen samen op sociale media te plaatsen. Fans hoopten dan ook vurig dat er een ‘Breaking Bad’-film aan zat te komen, maar niets is minder waar. De twee zijn samen een bedrijfje gestart.

Al jaren doen er geruchten de ronde over een film rond ‘Breaking Bad', de hitserie waarin Bryan Cranston en Aaron Paul samen speelden. Toen de twee acteurs plots dezelfde berichten op sociale media begonnen te posten, met de woorden “binnenkort” en “nog eerder”, begonnen fans dan ook te hopen dat de geruchten klopten.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Gisteren bleek echter dat Cranston en Paul samen de onderneming Dos Hombres hebben opgericht, waarmee ze het Mexicaanse drankje Mezcal op de markt brengen. In een lange post vertellen ze hoe ze drie jaar geleden samenkwamen en nadachten over een volgend gezamenlijk avontuur, en op het drankje kwamen.

Alhoewel veel fans teleurgesteld of boos reageerden, grapten anderen over de plannen van de twee acteurs, die in de serie Walter White en Jesse Pinkman speelden. "Ja natuurlijk, maar we weten allemaal wat er echt in die dozen uit Mexico zit", merkte een van hen op, verwijzend naar het drugsimperium dat de personages van de twee opbouwden in Breaking Bad.