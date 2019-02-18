Oeps: Orlando Bloom gaf Katy Perry en Miranda Kerr bijna identieke verlovingsringen MVO

18 februari 2019

10u00

Bron: Metro UK 0 Celebrities Over smaken en kleuren valt te twisten, maar over verlovingsringen blijkbaar niet, zo dacht Orlando Bloom (42). Voor hem is er blijkbaar maar één aanvaardbaar model, en dat gaf hij aan de twee vrouwen met wie hij zich ooit verloofde: Miranda Kerr en Katy Perry.

Het model van ring dat hij aan zijn eerste vrouw, Miranda Kerr, gaf, is erg zeldzaam en dus herkenbaar. Toch ging hij ook bij zijn tweede verloving voor hetzelfde bloemvormige juweel. Het gaat op z’n minst niet over dezelfde ring: de verlovingsring die hij negen jaar geleden aan Miranda gaf bestaat uit diamanten en is volledig zilverkleurig, terwijl die van Katy Perry gouden tinten vertoont en is afgewerkt met een roze diamant.

De reden voor Orlando’s voorliefde voor het modelletje is redelijk ludiek. De hoog aangeschreven Amerikaanse diamantair Andrew Brown legt uit: “De ring van Katy bestaat uit een helder roze diamant, omringd door acht witte diamanten. De vorm van het sierraad symboliseert een bloem die bloeit.” Of zoals ze dat in het Engels zeggen: a flower in bloom. De verwijzing naar zijn achternaam vond Bloom waarschijnlijk zo grappig dat hij er niet aan kon weerstaan om diezelfde ring nog eens te kopen.

De prijs is nochtans geen lachtertje, want het kleinnood is een dikke 4,5 miljoen euro (5 miljoen dollar) waard. Bloom vroeg Perry ten huwelijk op Valentijnsdag, na drie jaar samen te zijn geweest.

Perry deelde het nieuws meteen op Instagram, waar ze ook haar ring aan de wereld liet zien.