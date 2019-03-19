Nu ook Taylor Swift overstag gaat: waarom iedereen plots roze haar wil AVA

19 maart 2019

18u01 0 Celebrities Na zangeres Halsey, model Behati Prinsloo en actrice Maisie Williams verschijnt nu ook popster Taylor Swift (29) met roze lokken op de iHeart Radio Music Awards. Als je dacht dat de opvallende kleur een korte 80's trend was, dan heb je het mis. De celebrities die hun haar roze kleuren zijn niet meer op twee handen te tellen. Of het nu een volledig roze coupe is, of een iets bravere dip dye: roze is in.

Taylor Swift is lang niet de enige beroemdheid die kiest voor een vleugje roze. Ashley Benson, Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Rihanna en Nicole Richie werden allemaal al eens met roze kapsels gespot. Ook Amerikaanse rappers - en fulltime aartsrivalen - Cardi B en Nicki Minaj verschijnen zo nu en dan eens met een regenboogachtig kleurtje. Voor de meeste sterren is de trend een tijdelijk experiment, terwijl anderen er hun kenmerk van maken. Elk jaar blijft de trendy kleur op verschillende beroemde hoofden terugkeren.

Ook in België

Niet enkel Amerikaanse beroemdheden wagen zich aan het vrolijke kleurtje, ook onze BV’s zijn niet bang van wat roze. Denk maar aan Tanja Dexters, Joyce de Troch en Jessy van The Mackenzie. Haarstylist Jochen Vanhoudt ontdekte de tendens al enkele jaren geleden: “Sinds een jaar of vijf komt die kleur elk jaar terug. De verzoeken erom stoppen in de herfst en beginnen opnieuw in de lente. Het is echt wel een heel zomerse en feestelijke look. Vanaf het moment dat er een beroemdheid is die het doet, komt de trend terug naar boven.”

Toch is zo'n roze tint niet altijd zo opvallend als je zou denken. “Het is vooral dat subtiele pastelroze dat veel klanten aanspreekt. Pastelkleuren als pêche, lavendel of iets grijsachtig zijn enorm in de mode en kunnen heel neutraal en subtiel zijn.”

Een roze kapsel is niet enkel hip en trendy, het blijkt ook nog eens heel handig te zijn. “Het grote voordeel is dat je het kleurtje voor een week kan hebben. Als je een blondine bent, is het perfect uitwasbaar. Kies je toch voor een houdbaar roze, dan blijft het ongeveer vier tot vijf weken.” Al kiest lang niet iedereen zo snel voor een blijvend kleurtje. “De meeste willen hun haar tijdelijk roze verven. Zo’n piek zie ik vooral tijdens evenementen zoals Tomorrowland of het We Can Dance-festival omdat mensen zich dan willen onderscheiden van de massa. Ook is het niet voor iedereen evident om zomaar je haar roze te kleuren omdat je het gewoon niet met elk beroep kan combineren,” aldus Jochen.