Nu Jennifer Lopez 100 miljoen volgers bereikt: deze 10 sterren zijn het populairst op Instagram

09 september 2019

100 miljoen, zoveel volgers heeft Jennifer Lopez intussen op haar Instagramaccount verzameld. Een serieuze mijlpaal voor de zangeres, die op haar profiel iedereen bedankt voor alle steun. Toch staat Lopez met haar bereik opvallend genoeg maar op de 16e plaats van meest gevolgde sterren op Instagram ter wereld. Deze 10 andere beroemdheden hebben nóg meer volgers op de teller.

10. TAYLOR SWIFT – 121 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Opmerkelijk dat Taylor een plekje in de top tien kon bemachtigen. Wie de Amerikaanse zangeres al langer volgt, heeft vast en zeker wel gemerkt dat haar posts geen commentaren toestaan. Fans kunnen dus geen reactie achterlaten wanneer Taylor een foto post. Dat deed ze dan ook bewust voor de haters, op die manier hoeft ze zich niet meer druk te maken om al die negatieve reacties.

9. NEYMAR – 125 MILJOEN VOLGERS

De Braziliaanse voetballer Neymar, die speelt bij Paris Saint-Germain, staat vooral bekend om zijn voetbalfoto’s, maar ook foto’s van zijn luxeleventje worden gedeeld met de buitenwereld. We zien ook zijn zoontje Davi Lucca in zijn stories en posts verschijnen, wat leidt tot heel wat vertederende reacties.

8. LIONEL MESSI – 130 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Hoewel Neymar al eens een familiemomentje deelt op Instagram, zien we bij de Argentijnse profvoetballer Lionel Messi alleen maar voetbal, voetbal en nog eens voetbal. Messi’s feed wordt gevuld met heel wat filmpjes van voetbalwedstrijden, ideaal voor mocht je een match gemist hebben.

7. BEYONCÉ – 133 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Op de 7e plaats staat onze enige echte Queen Bey. Met een bereik van 133 miljoen volgers weet de Amerikaanse zangeres ons steeds weer te bekoren door foto’s te posten van rode lopers, heel wat mode en leuke outfits.

6. KYLIE JENNER – 145 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Deze tv-ster steekt Beyoncé voorbij met haar 145 miljoen volgers. Kylie kreeg het zelfs al een paar keer voor elkaar om ook de meeste likes te krijgen op haar Instagramfoto’s. Zo haalde ze met een post over de geboorte van haar dochtertje meer dan 18 miljoen likes.

5. KIM KARDASHIAN WEST – 147 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Dat ook de grote zus van Kylie Jenner in deze top tien zou verschijnen, is absoluut geen verrassing. Kim Kardashian vult haar feed graag met foto’s van modellenwerk en evenementen, maar ook een oude familiefoto mag af en toe opduiken.

4. DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON – 156 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Op nummer vier vinden we niemand minder dan acteur Dwayne Johnson. Momenteel post hij op zijn feed heel wat foto’s van zijn huwelijk met Lauren Hashian in Hawaii.

3. SELENA GOMEZ – 156 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Wie ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ zegt, zegt ongetwijfeld Selena Gomez. Haar feed kunnen we beschrijven als een mix van lifestyle, fashion, familie, rode lopers, en veel feestjes. Tot oktober 2018 was ze de meest gevolgde celebrity op Instagram, maar daar is inmiddels verandering in gekomen.

2. ARIANA GRANDE – 163 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Onze laatste zangeres in deze top tien is, hoe kan het ook anders, Ariana Grande. Haar feed straalt één en al ‘living the high life’-attitude uit. Ook opvallend is dat ze veel gebruik maakt van de zwart-witfilter. In ieder geval krijgt ze zeker en vast de prijs van meest gevolgde vrouw op Instagram.

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO – 182 MILJOEN VOLGERS

Op de eerste plaats staat niemand minder dan profvoetballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Zijn feed bevat vooral veel voetbal, maar ook reizen en enkele familiemomenten deelt hij maar al te graag met de buitenwereld.