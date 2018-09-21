Nogal ingewikkeld: Jade Forets neefje is ook haar stiefkleinkind kv

21 september 2018

23u57

Bron: Voici, SudExpress 0 Celebrities Cassandra Foret, de jongere zus van model Jade Foret, is op negentienjarige leeftijd bevallen van haar eerste kind: een jongen. De vader van de baby is haar vriend Alexandre Lagardère: de zoon van Arnaud Lagardère. Die laatste is al vijf jaar de man van Cassandra's zus Jade.

Het worden gecompliceerde kerstfeestjes ten huize Lagardère: Jade is niet alleen de tante, maar meteen ook de stiefgrootmoeder van de kleine Maé, die op 14 september ter wereld kwam.

Het was Cassandra zelf die op Instagram de geboorte van haar kind bekendmaakte: "Ziehier, na 39 lange weken in mama's buik, hebben we emotioneel kennis gemaakt met onze kleine jongen, op 17 september om 14.14 uur. Ik stel jullie Maé voor, 51cm en 3,370 kilogram puur geluk. Bedankt aan zijn geweldige meter Jade voor deze prachtige foto!"

Cassandra en Alexandre vormen al ongeveer twee jaar een koppel. Haar zus Jade, die over enkele dagen 28 wordt, is dankzij de komst van Maé tegelijkertijd tante én stiefgrootmoeder geworden. Met haar 29 jaar oudere man Arnaud heeft ze ondertussen zelf drie kinderen: Liva, Mila en Nolan.