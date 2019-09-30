Nog meer zorgen om Aaron Carter: nu ook gigantische gezichtstatoeage SDE

30 september 2019

08u54 0 Celebrities Dat het de laatste tijd niet zo goed gaat met Aaron Carter (31), was wel duidelijk. De zanger kampt al een tijdje met psychische problemen . Nu heeft het voormalige kindsterretje een gigantische tatoeage van het Griekse monster Medusa op zijn gezicht laten plaatsen.

Aaron Carter haalde zijn inspiratie voor de tatoeage bij een coverfoto van Rihanna uit 2013. De zangeres stond toen met een slangenkapsel op de cover van het magazine GQ. Carter livestreamde de tattoosessie van begin tot eind. Na afloop toonde hij trots het resultaat op Instagram. Hij schreef bij de foto: “Ik ben de grootste in de muziekwereld op dit moment. Ik kan niet genegeerd worden.” Zijn fans zijn iets minder enthousiast en hopen dat het één grote grap is. “Dit is een fout. Je gaat hier later spijt van krijgen, Aaron. Het spijt me. Ik heb je altijd gesteund, maar dit gaat te ver”, schreef iemand. Een andere fan riep andere volgers op: “Stop met dit mogelijk te maken. Als fans echt iets om hem zouden geven, dan zouden ze hem aanmoedigen om hulp te zoeken. Dit is geen normaal gedrag.”

Aaron kampt al een tijdje met psychische problemen. De situatie liep zo uit de hand, dat zijn broer - Backstreet Boy Nick Carter (39) - en zus Angel een omgangsverbod aanvroegen nadat hij hen met de dood bedreigd zou hebben. Hij beweert ook dat Nick en zijn overleden zus Leslie hem seksueel misbruikt hebben toen hij nog een kind was.