Nieuwe tatoeage Lena Dunham is een blijvende herinnering aan haar ziekte SD

04 april 2019

15u20

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Lena Dunham (32) heeft een nieuwe tatoeage laten plaatsen. In haar nek is het woord ‘sick’ (‘ziek’, nvdr.) te lezen, een verwijzing naar haar strijd met endometriose.

“Soms is datgene waar je het meest bang voor bent dat mensen je zullen noemen, het beste dat je jezelf kan noemen”, schrijft Lena Dunham bij een foto waarop ze haar nieuwe tatoeage laat zien. En dus staat vanaf nu het woord ‘sick’, oftewel ‘ziek’, op haar nek.

In 2015 vertelde ze voor het eerst dat ze aan endometriose lijdt. Dat is een chronische ziekte waarbij weefsel dat lijkt op baarmoederslijmvlies, buiten de baarmoeder wordt gevonden. Sindsdien onderging ze al vijf operaties, en in 2018 werden dan haar baarmoeder en baarmoederhals verwijderd om haar pijn te verminderen. In oktober 2018 liet ze dan ook nog haar linkereierstok verwijderen.