Nicole Kidman moet schuilen voor schietpartij tijdens opnames TDS

27 november 2018

16u48

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Tijdens de opnames van haar nieuwe film ‘Destroyer’, moest Nicole Kidman (51) schuilen voor een echte schutter. Dat vertelde de actrice dit weekend tijdens een evemenent van Bafta in Londen.

De Australische speelt in de film een agente van de LAPD, het politiekorps van Los Angeles. De opnames vonden plaats in South Central, niet de meest veilige buurt van de stad. “We draaiden in South Central en opeens werd er geroepen: ‘iedereen naar binnen, er is een schutter. Een echte schutter’. Ik dacht meteen: wat?”, herinnerde Nicole zich. “Ik stond daar op straat met mijn nepwapen en opeens sleurden ze me naar binnen en lag ik op de vloer, met een echte schutter en allemaal helikopters in de omgeving.”

De actrice had bijna helemaal niet in ‘Destroyer’ gespeeld, zo onthulde ze vorige maand. Ze wilde afzeggen voor de film, omdat ze net het drama Boy Erased had gedraaid. “Ik doe mijn best om veel verschillende dingen op te pakken, ik wil niet steeds dezelfde rollen aangeboden krijgen. Maar ik had net ‘Boy Erased’ opgenomen en ik was moe en bang dat ik een actierol niet aankon. Dus ik probeerde er onderuit te komen. Dat doe ik trouwens wel vaker, maar ik kreeg gelukkig te horen dat dat geen optie was.”