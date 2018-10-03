Nicki Minaj zat in een gewelddadige relatie: "Ik liet iemand mij zo onderuit halen dat ik nauwelijks nog wist wie ik was" MVO

03 oktober 2018

12u02 0 Celebrities In haar aankomende documentaire 'Queen' is Nicki Minaj bijzonder openhartig over welke rol geweld in haar leven heeft gespeeld. De rapper deelde twee clipjes uit de docu op Instagram, waarin ze zegt mishandeld te zijn tijdens een van haar relaties. De naam van degene die gewelddadig zou zijn geweest wordt niet genoemd.

In het eerste clipje vertelt Nicki hoe ze als jong meisje zag dat haar vader haar moeder sloeg en welke impact dat op haar had. "Ik probeerde vaak voor mijn moeder te springen om haar te beschermen. Mensen noemen mij vaak hard en bitchy, maar ik heb me op die leeftijd gewoon al voorgenomen om me nooit zo door een man te laten behandelen. Totdat het me toch overkwam," aldus Nicki.

De zangeres vervolgt: "De mishandeling beroofde me van mijn motivatie om nog muziek te maken. Want wie was ik nou als ik niets van mezelf kon geven? Ik heb iemand toegestaan mij zo onderuit te halen, dat ik nauwelijks nog wist wie ik was. Ik geloofde niet in mezelf."

Uiteindelijk wist Nicki uit de relatie te stappen en verkaste ze naar Miami en daarna New York. Daar vond ze haar passie terug en maakte ze nummers als 'Coco Chanel' en 'Good Form', die beide op haar laatste album 'Queen' staan.