Nick Carter is weer vader geworden KDL

03 oktober 2019

15u57

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Voormalig Backstreet Boy Nick Carter (39) en zijn vrouw Lauren Kitt zijn ouders geworden van hun tweede kind. Het meisje is woensdag geboren, bevestigt hun woordvoerder in Us Magazine.

“Moeder en dochter maken het goed”, luidt de verklaring. De naam van het zusje van de 3-jarige Odin is nog niet bekendgemaakt.

Vorig jaar in september deelde Nick het verdrietige nieuws dat zijn vrouw na een zwangerschap van zes maanden een miskraam had gehad. “Ik keek er echt naar uit om haar over drie maanden in mijn handen te hebben. Ik ben diepbedroefd”, zei de zanger toen.