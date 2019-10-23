Nicht is niet alleen een lookalike van Nicole Kidman, ze wil nu ook acteren KDL

De naam Lucia Hawley zegt je nu nog niets, maar de kans bestaat dat het 21-jarige nichtje van Nicole Kidman (52) binnen enkele jaren wel grote naam zal maken. Lucia, die qua looks ook erg op haar tante lijkt, wil namelijk ook graag acteren.

Lucia studeert momenteel journalistiek, maar de dochter van Antonia Kidman, de zus van Nicole Kidman, heeft ambitie om actrice te worden. “Lucia is dol op Nicole en ze wil niets liever dan in haar voetstappen stappen”, zegt een vriend van Lucia in Woman’s Day.

Met haar lange blonde haren en dezelfde stralende glimlach als Nicole, heeft Lucia dan ook al enkele troeven in huis. Tante Nicole zal haar nichtje, met wie ze een erg hechte band heeft, ook maar al te graag bijstaan met tips als het over haar acteercarrière gaat. Eerder dit jaar trokken de twee nog samen naar de première van de film ‘Destroyer’, waarin Nicole de hoofdrol speelt. “Lucia komt graag naar dit soort evenementen omdat het haar een andere lijk geeft op de filmwereld”, vertelde Nicole toen.