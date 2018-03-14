Netflix betaalde 'Queen' minder dan haar mannelijke tegenspeler in The Crown

    • IB
  • Bron: ANP/BuzzE, Buzzfeed
Foys salaris wordt geschat op zo'n 40.000 dollar (ruim 32.000 euro) per aflevering. Smith verdiende meer omdat hij al bekend was dankzij zijn rol in Doctor Who.
Celebrities Bij Netflix krijgt zelfs de koningin minder betaald dan haar man. Producenten van de populaire serie The Crown hebben toegegeven dat actrice Claire Foy, die de Britse koningin Elizabeth portretteerde, minder betaald kreeg dan haar tegenspeler Matt Smith. De onthulling leidde tot grote verontwaardiging op sociale media.

Foys salaris wordt geschat op zo'n 40.000 dollar (ruim 32.000 euro) per aflevering. Smith verdiende meer omdat hij al bekend was dankzij zijn rol in Doctor Who, legden de producenten van The Crown uit tijdens een panel over de serie in Jeruzalem. Vanaf het derde seizoen wordt het salaris van de 'vorstin' gecorrigeerd. "Van nu af aan krijgt niemand meer betaald dan de Queen", beloofde creatief directeur Suzanne Mackie.

Daar heeft Foy niets meer aan. Zij keert niet terug als koningin Elizabeth, omdat de serie een sprong in de tijd maakt. Vanaf het derde seizoen kruipt Olivia Colman in de huid van de Britse vorstin. Wie haar man prins Philip gaat spelen, is nog niet bekendgemaakt.

