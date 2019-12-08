Nee, de foto’s zijn niet bewerkt: Harry Styles gaat naakt voor zijn nieuwe album Redactie

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Harry Styles heeft bevestigd dat hij in volle glorie te bewonderen is op de hoes van de vinyl-versie van zijn nieuwe album ‘Fine Line’. De voormalige One Direction-zanger gaf in Morning Mash Up op SiriusXM het antwoord op de vraag die zijn fans al twee dagen bezighield.

Harry deelde donderdag een video waarin hij door de hoes van ‘Fine Line’ bladert. Op meerdere foto's op de plaat is de zanger naakt te zien, waarna fans zich massaal afvroegen of hij zelf echt uit de kleren was gegaan of dat de kiekjes waren gefotoshopt. "Naar verluidt", antwoordde Harry in eerste instantie in het radio-interview. Kort daarna besloot de 25-jarige Brit zijn fans toch opheldering te geven. "Ik ben het en ik ben naakt.”

De video met de blote Harry zorgde voor behoorlijk wat opwinding bij zijn fans, die hun enthousiasme deelden op social media. "Het zien van een vrijwel naakte Harry Styles zorgt ervoor dat ik een zuurstoftank nodig heb", grapte iemand. "Oh mijn god, hij is naakt", schreef een ander.

De zanger brengt ‘Fine Line’, zijn tweede solo-album, vrijdag uit. De derde single ‘Adore You’ kwam eerder deze week uit.