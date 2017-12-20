Natalia laat fan niet in de steek: "Mijn beurt om taboe rond borstkanker te doorbreken" DBJ

16u00

Bron: Instagram 8 Instagram Instagram Natalia Celebrities Natalia toont haar grote hart en wil via een foto op haar Instagram-account het bewustzijn voor borstkanker vergroten. De Kempische zangeres poseert op de foto met een trouwe fan, Davina, die net een operatie voor borstkanker onderging.

"Krijg ik jullie aandacht, aub", vraagt Natalia op Instagram onder de bewuste foto. "Dit meisje is al bijna 15 jaar een fan van mij en heeft me altijd gesteund. Nu is het mijn beurt om haar te steunen en het bewustzijn voor borstkanker te vergroten en het taboe te doorbreken. Ze studeert Rechten, lacht altijd probeert er steeds het beste van de maken. Respect" besluit Natalia. Het meisje onderging haar borstoperatie gisteren.

