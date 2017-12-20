Ga naar de mobiele website
Natalia laat fan niet in de steek: "Mijn beurt om taboe rond borstkanker te doorbreken"

Celebrities Natalia toont haar grote hart en wil via een foto op haar Instagram-account het bewustzijn voor borstkanker vergroten. De Kempische zangeres poseert op de foto met een trouwe fan, Davina, die net een operatie voor borstkanker onderging.

Can i have ur attention, please! People always say about women who have breastcancer, how brave they are... and yes, they are, they HAVE to... But deciding to be ahead of the 85 % possibility to get breastcancer, and deciding to preventively have a double mastectomie, that’s what i call brave... This girl has been an fan of mine for almost 15 years, she has supported me actively in everything i went through during my carreer. Now it’s my turn to help her raise awareness for breastcancer... and to break the taboo of talking about it... Talking about a pretty and positive lady, studying for her law degree, trying to make the best of her life, and all that with an everlasting smile! Respect, girl. to say it in your words... ‘empowered women empower women’ and it’s an honour to know such a beautiful soul as you @davinaaaaaaaaaa 🙏🏽❤️#breastcancer #beatingcancer #loveher #brave #topwijf #powerwoman #positivelady #support #respect #fan she had her surgery yesterday and she’s doing great!!!

"Krijg ik jullie aandacht, aub", vraagt Natalia op Instagram onder de bewuste  foto. "Dit meisje is al bijna 15 jaar een fan van mij en heeft me altijd gesteund. Nu is het mijn beurt om haar te steunen en het bewustzijn voor borstkanker te vergroten en het taboe te doorbreken. Ze studeert Rechten, lacht altijd probeert er steeds het beste van de maken. Respect" besluit Natalia. Het meisje onderging haar borstoperatie gisteren.

