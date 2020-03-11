Naomi Campbell pakt zich hermetisch in voor vliegreis, uit schrik voor corona MVO

11 maart 2020

09u29

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Naomi Campbell heeft er veel voor over om niet besmet te worden met het coronavirus. En dus nam het Engelse model geen halve maatregelen toen ze moest vliegen. Campbell hulde zich in een ontsmettingspak met daarbij operatiehandschoenen, een mondkapje en een speciale bril. Dit deelde ze op Instagram.

“Gezondheid boven alles, binnenkort plaats ik hiervan een video op mijn YouTube kanaal,” aldus Naomi, die vorig jaar al eens een filmpje postte waarin te zien is hoe ze haar first class vliegtuigstoel grondig ontsmet. Die video ging viraal en kon op veel bijval rekenen. Campbell poetst alles wat aangeraakt kan worden met ontsmettingsdoekjes, ligt alleen op haar eigen meegebrachte deken en stijgt niet op voordat alles onder handen genomen is.

Hoewel er vorig jaar hier en daar nog wat lacherig werd gedaan over Naomi’s smetvrees, zien haar volgers er nu wel het doel van in. “Waar koop ik ook zo’n pak? Ik wil dit ook dragen tijdens het reizen,” schrijft iemand. “Wow, dit brengt mij op ideeën. Je hebt helemaal gelijk, in een vliegtuig loop je binnen de kortste keren iets op. Bovendien zie je er nog cool uit ook.”