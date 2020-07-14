Naomi Campbell gaat uit de kleren om make-up te promoten LOV

14 juli 2020

17u22 1 Celebrities Naomi Campbell (50) is tegenwoordig op pensioen als topmodel, maar dat houdt haar niet tegen om af en toe het gezicht te zijn van een merk. Zo is ze nu ambassadrice voor make-upmerk Pat McGrath. Voor de nieuwste campagne ging ze helemaal uit de kleren, beelden die enthousiast onthaald werden op sociale media.

“Ik heb de eenvoudigste smaak. Ik ben altijd tevreden met het beste”, leest Naomi voor, een bekende quote van Oscar Wilde, terwijl ze met strategisch geplaatst haar poedelnaakt voor de lens poseert.

Fans kunnen de campagnebeelden wel smaken. “Ze zag er nog nooit zo goed uit!” leest een reactie onder de video. “Als ik er zo uitzie op mijn vijftigste, ben ik heel gelukkig”, reageert iemand anders.

Eén maaltijd

De looks van Naomi zijn volgens haar het gevolg haar strikte dieet. Vorige maand verklapte ze dat ze maar één maaltijd per dag eet, tijdens lunchtijd. Enkel op zondagen verwent ze zichzelf. “Dan maak ik desserts, cakes en pudding.” Allemaal glutenvrij weliswaar, want zich helemaal laten gaan is niet (meer) aan de orde. “Ik hang hier nu niet rond in mijn pyjama”, zegt ze. “Want dat zou me geen gevoel van eigenwaarde geven.”

In maart doken nog foto’s op van hoe Naomi Campbell met blote bille op een New Yorkse metro zat. De foto’s werden voor het Italiaanse modehuis Valentino genomen, en door Campbell zelf op Instagram verspreid.