Na breuk met Liam Payne: Cheryl Cole is op zoek naar spermadonor LV

08 januari 2020

11u42 0 Celebrities Zangeres Cheryl Cole verbrak in 2018 haar relatie met ex-One Directioner Liam Payne, waarmee ze 2-jarig zoontje Bear kreeg. Dat ze nu weer single is, betekent niet dat ze niet denkt aan gezinsuitbreiding. “Ik ben op zoek naar een spermadonor”, onthult ze in een interview met The Times.

Voormalig Girls Aloud-lid Cheryl Cole (36) blijft niet bij de pakken zitten na haar breuk met Liam Payne (26). Hoewel Cheryl nog geen nieuwe liefde in haar leven heeft, wil ze daar niet op wachten om haar gezin uit te breiden. “Als ik de tijd aan mijn kant had staan en nog in de twintig was, ja, dan zou ik wachten en meerdere opties bekijken. Of wachten op de juiste”, vertelt ze aan The Times. “Ik zou iemand kunnen ontmoeten waarmee het een jaar goed gaat, maar er is nooit een garantie, er kan zo veel gebeuren.”

Cole vindt ook van zichzelf dat ze niet altijd de juiste keuzes weet te maken op vlak van mannen. “Ik ben altijd aangetrokken tot mannen die eigenschappen bezitten die ik haat. Dat is niet logisch. Het is bijna alsof ik altijd zoiets heb van: kan ik ze helpen?” Dus heeft de Britse besloten om een spermadonor te zoeken, in het buitenland dan nog wel. “Kun je je inbeelden dat een of andere kerel uit Newcastle of een andere stad in de buurt zegt: ‘dat is mijn kind’?”

Ze wil niet één, maar nog twee kinderen opvoeden. Cheryl gaf dan ook toe dat ze gewoon heel graag broertjes of zusjes wil voor Bear, het zoontje dat ze met Liam Payne kreeg. De twee vormden in 2016 een koppel, maar gingen in 2018 alweer uit elkaar.