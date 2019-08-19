Na 12 jaar: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson intiem getrouwd op Hawaï Redactie

19 augustus 2019

13u59

Bron: AD 7 Celebrities Dwayne Johnson en zijn vriendin Lauren Hashian zijn in het huwelijksbootje gestapt. Na twaalf jaar en twee kinderen samen, besloot het stel elkaar het jawoord te geven op Hawaï. Op Instagram plaatst 'The Rock' foto's van zichzelf met zijn vrouw, met op de achtergrond de oceaan.

“We do. 18 augustus 2019. Hawaii”, schrijft de 47-jarige Dwayne bij de foto's. Hij eindigt het bericht met ‘Pōmaikaʻi’, wat ‘gezegend’ betekent.



Dwayne en Lauren hebben twee dochters: Jasmine en Tiana Gia. Met zijn ex-vrouw Dany Garcia heeft de ‘The Fast and the Furious’-acteur een 18-jarige dochter, Simone.



Op Instagram regent het felicitaties voor het pasgetrouwde stel. Onder anderen de Nederlandse kickbokser Rico Verhoeven feliciteert het duo, net als acteur en komiek Kevin Hart en American Football-speler Tom Brady.